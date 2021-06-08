Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Quarterly Performance is 107.93%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) was valued at $1.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.57 while reaching the peak value of $1.6077 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.50. The stock current value is $1.65.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, Luokung Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8600 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.5808 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was 142.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -57.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 358.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3548604 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 135.29%, having the revenues showcasing 107.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 480.86M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2643, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of +96.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,658,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Luokung Technology Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 161.01%, alongside a boost of 142.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.93% during last recorded quarter.