Here is why Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.47%

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is priced at $1.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.38 and reached a high price of $1.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.43. The stock touched a low price of $1.362.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Safe-T to Introduce Innovative ZTNA Solution for All Access Scenarios at GISEC 2021 in Dubai. Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced its participation at the GISEC 2021 in Dubai. The exhibition will be held in the Dubai World Trade Center between May 31st and June 2nd, 2021, and is one of the most significant cybersecurity exhibitions in the world. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9800 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.1300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -0.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -45.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1055468 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 0.70%, having the revenues showcasing 0.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.35M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Specialists analysis on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5487, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of -0.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,893,160 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.19%, alongside a downfall of -0.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.70% during last recorded quarter.