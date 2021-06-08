Here is why PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.97%

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is priced at $52.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.92 and reached a high price of $52.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $45.92. The stock touched a low price of $45.92.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, PLBY Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by PLBY Group. In addition, PLBY Group expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLBY Group Inc. shares are logging -17.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 428.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $63.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3625899 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) recorded performance in the market was 395.62%, having the revenues showcasing 330.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.71B, as it employees total of 216 workers.

Specialists analysis on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.18, with a change in the price was noted +40.88. In a similar fashion, PLBY Group Inc. posted a movement of +364.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,856,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLBY is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Trends and Technical analysis: PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 395.62%. The shares increased approximately by 14.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 330.50% during last recorded quarter.