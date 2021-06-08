Here is why Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.37%

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is priced at $4.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.03 and reached a high price of $4.335, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.03. The stock touched a low price of $4.03.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Agenus’ Presentations at ASCO 2021 Demonstrate Differentiated Activity of Balstilimab and Provide Clinical Update on AGEN2373. Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today presented data demonstrating the differentiation of balstilimab as an anti-PD-1 antibody as well as data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of AGEN2373, a CD137 agonist antibody, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021 from June 4 – 8, 2021. You can read further details here

Agenus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.95 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) full year performance was 11.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agenus Inc. shares are logging -28.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $5.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4916638 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) recorded performance in the market was 34.59%, having the revenues showcasing 38.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 952.00M, as it employees total of 359 workers.

Analysts verdict on Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Agenus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, Agenus Inc. posted a movement of +32.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,606,642 in trading volumes.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Agenus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.25%, alongside a boost of 11.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.51% during last recorded quarter.