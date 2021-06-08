GreenBox POS (GBOX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 45.57%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GreenBox POS (GBOX), which is $14.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.00 after opening rate of $13.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.97 before closing at $12.85.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, GreenBox POS set to join Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and forthcoming smart contract token technology is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap Indexes at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4. You can read further details here

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 4941.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -29.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6885.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1220167 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 124.31%, having the revenues showcasing 33.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 576.97M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBOX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GreenBox POS (GBOX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GreenBox POS in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GreenBox POS, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 124.31%, alongside a boost of 4941.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.24% during last recorded quarter.