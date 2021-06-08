Gear up for the change! MICT Inc. (MICT) has hit the volume of 5132088

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MICT Inc. (MICT), which is $2.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.49 after opening rate of $2.425 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.30 before closing at $2.34.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, MICT Board Approves $60M Capitalization for Wholly Owned Subsidiary Magpie Securities to Fund Stock Trading Platform Launch. MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) today announces its Board of Directors has approved a $60M capital injection from MICT to its wholly owned subsidiary, Magpie Securities (“Magpie”), which developed and will operate the Company’s online stock trading platform from Hong Kong. You can read further details here

MICT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.23 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

MICT Inc. (MICT) full year performance was 107.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MICT Inc. shares are logging -70.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5132088 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MICT Inc. (MICT) recorded performance in the market was 19.71%, having the revenues showcasing 43.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 261.77M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MICT Inc. (MICT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MICT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, MICT Inc. posted a movement of +8.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,015,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MICT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MICT Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.34%, alongside a boost of 107.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.93% during last recorded quarter.