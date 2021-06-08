Gear up for the change! Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has hit the volume of 2227763

At the end of the latest market close, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) was valued at $1.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.87 while reaching the peak value of $1.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.83. The stock current value is $1.91.

Recently in News on June 8, 2021, Liquid Media Group Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Filmocracy. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced the signing of a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Filmdab, Inc., which operates as “Filmocracy,” a B2B2C film and festival streaming platform with several proven revenue streams. Under the terms of the LOI, Liquid would acquire Filmocracy for up to 1.25-million shares, and Filmocracy must achieve revenues totalling up to US$66M to trigger three of the four equal tranches. You can read further details here

Liquid Media Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.5000 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) full year performance was 24.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares are logging -74.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2227763 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) recorded performance in the market was 22.43%, having the revenues showcasing 9.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.58M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4299, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Liquid Media Group Ltd. posted a movement of +13.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,188,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YVR is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Liquid Media Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.02%, alongside a boost of 24.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.14% during last recorded quarter.