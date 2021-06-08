Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.97

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Embraer S.A. (ERJ), which is $14.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.8701 after opening rate of $13.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.55 before closing at $13.87.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Eve and Helisul announce partnership to develop UAM products and services in Brazil with initial order of up to 50 eVTOLs. Eve Urban Air Mobility and Helisul Aviation, one of the largest helicopter operators in Latin America, today announced a partnership that will focus on creating an ecosystem-wide approach to prepare for Urban Air Mobility operations in Brazil. In addition to collaborating on a suite of products and services, the partnership includes an order for up to 50 eVTOLs with deliveries expected to start in 2026. You can read further details here

Embraer S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.30 on 06/08/21, with the lowest value was $6.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) full year performance was 90.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Embraer S.A. shares are logging -1.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 256.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $14.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1245222 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) recorded performance in the market was 103.67%, having the revenues showcasing 64.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.64B, as it employees total of 15658 workers.

Specialists analysis on Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Embraer S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.08, with a change in the price was noted +7.25. In a similar fashion, Embraer S.A. posted a movement of +103.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,007,301 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ERJ is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

Trends and Technical analysis: Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Embraer S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.52%, alongside a boost of 90.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.53% during last recorded quarter.