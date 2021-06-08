Do Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) beta value of 1.12 signposts another twist?

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) is priced at $5.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.56 and reached a high price of $4.9667, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.84. The stock touched a low price of $4.56.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Lannett Announces FDA Acceptance, As A Priority Original ANDA, Of The Generic Advair Diskus® Filing. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder (100/50 mcg, 250/50 mcg and 500/50 mcg), which was submitted by Lannett on behalf of its strategic alliance partner, Respirent Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. The FDA assigned a Generic Drug User Fee Act of 2017 (GDUFA II) goal date for this priority original ANDA of January 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Lannett Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.70 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $4.12 for the same time period, recorded on 06/01/21.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) full year performance was -38.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lannett Company Inc. shares are logging -50.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.12 and $10.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2340201 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) recorded performance in the market was -25.77%, having the revenues showcasing -23.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 195.39M, as it employees total of 954 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lannett Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.73, with a change in the price was noted -1.21. In a similar fashion, Lannett Company Inc. posted a movement of -18.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 831,101 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LCI is recording 4.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.92.

Technical breakdown of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Lannett Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lannett Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.44%, alongside a downfall of -38.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.78% during last recorded quarter.