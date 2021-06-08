Do Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) beta value of 1.52 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), which is $1.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.93 after opening rate of $1.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.74 before closing at $1.77.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) announced today that effective May 27, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 225,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to a new employee, as an inducement award under the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $1.68 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee’s date of hire and, thereafter, 2.78% vesting monthly for the remaining twenty-seven months. You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4700 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was 295.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -58.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 900.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $4.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15409896 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was 126.99%, having the revenues showcasing -14.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 258.37M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0600, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of -45.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,207,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 126.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 400.00%, alongside a boost of 295.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.75% during last recorded quarter.