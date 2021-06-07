Why is SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) up 352.05% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) was valued at $3.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.12 while reaching the peak value of $3.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.12. The stock current value is $3.63.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and COVID-19 Update. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) today announced a loss from continuing operations of $473,000 (a loss of $0.07 per fully diluted share) for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $46,000 (a loss of $0.01 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $531,000 (a loss of $0.08 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $158,000 (a loss of $0.02 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company recognized $11,000 (pre-tax) of Provider Relief Funds (“PRF”) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

SunLink Health Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.62 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) full year performance was 352.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -52.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 377.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2947770 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) recorded performance in the market was 185.83%, having the revenues showcasing 126.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.69M, as it employees total of 1376 workers.

Analysts verdict on SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SunLink Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.36, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, SunLink Health Systems Inc. posted a movement of +157.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,703,489 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSY is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SunLink Health Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SunLink Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 218.42%, alongside a boost of 352.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 126.44% during last recorded quarter.