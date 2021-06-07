The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Profit Margins posted -33.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) was valued at $1.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.27. The stock current value is $1.36.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Largest Indie Player in Projected Billion-Dollar Water Market. NetworkNewsAudio – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “M&A Activity Picks Up in F&B Sectors, Including Functional Water Assets Space.”. You can read further details here

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.9300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was 0.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging -47.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1855076 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was 34.65%, having the revenues showcasing 23.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.40M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1625, with a change in the price was noted +0.2600. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of +23.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,606,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 2.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.43%, alongside a boost of 0.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.64% during last recorded quarter.