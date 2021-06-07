Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) was up 4.88%

At the end of the latest market close, Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) was valued at $2.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.49 while reaching the peak value of $2.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.46. The stock current value is $2.58.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Vislink Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Vislink (“the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality live video and associated data, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Company management will host a live webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial and operating results and provide a general business update (see webcast details below). You can read further details here

Vislink Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.35 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) full year performance was -62.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vislink Technologies Inc. shares are logging -71.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $8.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059788 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) recorded performance in the market was 95.45%, having the revenues showcasing -15.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.31M, as it employees total of 167 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vislink Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.89. In a similar fashion, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +52.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,983,490 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VISL is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Raw Stochastic average of Vislink Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Vislink Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.96%, alongside a downfall of -62.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.41% during last recorded quarter.