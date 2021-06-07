Reason’s why Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $2.16

At the end of the latest market close, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) was valued at $4.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.54 while reaching the peak value of $4.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.33. The stock current value is $4.18.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Transocean Ltd. Announces Agreement with Shipyard to Delay Delivery, Defer Payments of Newbuild, Ultra-Deepwater Drillships. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it has agreed with Sembcorp Marine’s subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd (JSPL), on the delayed delivery of the ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan. As part of the agreement, JSPL has agreed to accept deferred payment for both rigs. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.81 on 03/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) full year performance was 166.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Transocean Ltd. shares are logging -12.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 543.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $4.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9306592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) recorded performance in the market was 91.34%, having the revenues showcasing 3.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.79B, as it employees total of 5350 workers.

Analysts verdict on Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.60, with a change in the price was noted +0.96. In a similar fashion, Transocean Ltd. posted a movement of +29.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,097,371 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIG is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Transocean Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.48%, alongside a boost of 166.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.76% during last recorded quarter.