Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 19.25%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), which is $7.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.29 after opening rate of $7.429 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.29 before closing at $7.69.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Nano Dimension Launches DragonFly LDM® 2.0 Update. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), an industry leading provider of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) systems, today announced the launch of its next-generation DragonFly LDM® 2.0 system, a comprehensive update to the Company’s flagship product that introduces improved print quality, optimized ink utilization and smarter management for printer uptime. The DragonFly LDM® system is the only known technology in the world that uses digital files and simultaneous 3D-printing of dielectric and conductive materials to rapidly produce high performance multilayered electronic devices (Hi-PEDs®: Hi-Performance Electronic Devices). You can read further details here

Nano Dimension Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.89 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $5.39 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) full year performance was 192.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares are logging -55.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 503.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $17.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4207522 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) recorded performance in the market was -15.49%, having the revenues showcasing 1.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.81B, as it employees total of 92 workers.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.67, with a change in the price was noted -1.67. In a similar fashion, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted a movement of -17.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,091,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNDM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nano Dimension Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.16%, alongside a boost of 192.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.05% during last recorded quarter.