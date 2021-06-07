Here is why Tellurian Inc. (TELL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.70%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tellurian Inc. (TELL), which is $5.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.34 after opening rate of $5.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.67 before closing at $4.93.

Recently in News on June 3, 2021, Tellurian and Vitol sign 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa. Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today it has finalized a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Vitol Inc. (Vitol). The SPA is for three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) on a free on board (FOB) basis at Driftwood LNG for a ten-year period, indexed to a combination of two indices: the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), each netted back for transportation charges. At today’s prices, the agreement is valued at approximately $12 billion in revenue over ten years. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Tellurian Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.76 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) full year performance was 393.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tellurian Inc. shares are logging -12.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 638.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $5.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8471939 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) recorded performance in the market was 285.16%, having the revenues showcasing 118.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.11B, as it employees total of 102 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tellurian Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.75, with a change in the price was noted +3.49. In a similar fashion, Tellurian Inc. posted a movement of +229.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,830,404 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TELL is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Raw Stochastic average of Tellurian Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tellurian Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 285.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 210.06%, alongside a boost of 393.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 140.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.14% during last recorded quarter.