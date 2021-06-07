Here is why Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recent weekly performance of 15.08% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It is currently valued at $10.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.2398, after setting-off with the price of $10.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.31.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Chevron, Clean Energy Fuels Extend Adopt-a-Port Initiative to Reduce Emissions. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron) is investing an additional $20 million in the Adopt-a-Port initiative with California renewable natural gas (RNG) provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE). Chevron has now invested a total of $28 million in the initiative, which provides truck operators – large fleets and owner-operators – serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative RNG to reduce emissions. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $7.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 321.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -49.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 399.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $19.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10451959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 18.45%, having the revenues showcasing -20.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.82B, as it employees total of 465 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.78, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of +0.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,072,536 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.09%, alongside a boost of 321.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.02% during last recorded quarter.