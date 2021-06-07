Gear up for the change! The Mosaic Company (MOS) has hit the volume of 9877492

The Mosaic Company (MOS) is priced at $36.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.31 and reached a high price of $37.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.39. The stock touched a low price of $35.36.

Recently in News on June 4, 2021, Mosaic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), has announced that company executives Joc O’Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clint Freeland, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Offer and Jenny Wang, Vice President Global Strategic Marketing will be participating in a fireside chat as part of the Exane BNP Paribas 23rd European Virtual Conference on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00am ET. You can read further details here

The Mosaic Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.23 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $23.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) full year performance was 160.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Mosaic Company shares are logging -5.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.51 and $38.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9877492 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Mosaic Company (MOS) recorded performance in the market was 56.63%, having the revenues showcasing 19.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.20B, as it employees total of 12617 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Mosaic Company (MOS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the The Mosaic Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.97, with a change in the price was noted +9.27. In a similar fashion, The Mosaic Company posted a movement of +34.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,741,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOS is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.20%.

Considering, the past performance of The Mosaic Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.68%, alongside a boost of 160.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.85% during last recorded quarter.