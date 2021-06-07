ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $38.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). It is currently valued at $28.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.24, after setting-off with the price of $27.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $26.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.27.

Recently in News on June 3, 2021, ChargePoint Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results. Revenue increased 24% year over year – networked charging revenue increased 36% year over year. You can read further details here

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.30 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $19.04 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) full year performance was 185.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares are logging -43.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $49.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6481468 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) recorded performance in the market was -29.87%, having the revenues showcasing 7.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.03B, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.24, with a change in the price was noted -14.40. In a similar fashion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -33.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,300,896 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Raw Stochastic average of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.71%, alongside a boost of 185.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.58% during last recorded quarter.