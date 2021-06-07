Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.27M in the recent 3 months

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is priced at $78.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $75.28 and reached a high price of $80.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $73.53. The stock touched a low price of $74.3487.

Recently in News on June 3, 2021, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Selects Ernst and Young (EY) as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced today that the Company has engaged Ernst and Young (EY), as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm to replace Assurance Dimensions. The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors and will be effective upon the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Celsius Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.88 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $41.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) full year performance was 751.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are logging -0.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 818.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.51 and $78.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1261613 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recorded performance in the market was 55.30%, having the revenues showcasing 50.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.31B, as it employees total of 154 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.10, with a change in the price was noted +21.02. In a similar fashion, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +36.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,231,070 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Celsius Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.02%, alongside a boost of 751.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.63% during last recorded quarter.