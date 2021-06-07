Boiling and ready to burst as Tuya Inc. (TUYA) last month performance was 36.13%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It is currently valued at $25.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.00, after setting-off with the price of $22.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.5001 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.11.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Tuya Smart concludes its first AI+IoT Business Conference focused on South Korea, drawing key industry thought leaders to advance the IoT Industry. Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT cloud platform, today concluded its first ever AI+IoT Business Conference Online focused on South Korea, running from May 26 to 27, 2021. Themed “Joint Efforts & Prosperous Growth,” the conference touched on the latest Internet of Things (IoT) trends, successful business practices and experience from the South Korean IoT market all to promote the development of the IoT industry for consumers, manufacturing brands, OEMs, operators and retailers across the country. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -8.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.70 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1032741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was 1.72%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.52B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.72%. The shares increased approximately by 3.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.13% in the period of the last 30 days.