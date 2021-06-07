Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) market price of $8.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) was valued at $6.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.43 while reaching the peak value of $7.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.2899. The stock current value is $8.31.

Recently in News on June 7, 2021, Bionano Genomics Appoints Jason Priar, Former GeneDx, Sema4 and PerkinElmer Genomics Sales Leader, as its Chief Commercial Officer. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Jason Priar has joined the company as its Chief Commercial Officer. Jason is a seasoned sales leader with experience scaling businesses from early stage to hundreds of millions in revenue. He has a deep understanding of how to penetrate clinical and research markets including genetic diseases and cancer. For Bionano, he will lead the commercial teams across the platform and services businesses to drive sales and market access with third party payors. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 1176.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -47.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1833.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $15.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36165546 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 123.05%, having the revenues showcasing -3.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.21, with a change in the price was noted +2.69. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +50.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,787,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1301.18%, alongside a boost of 1176.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.92% during last recorded quarter.