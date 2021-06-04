Why is BioNTech SE (BNTX) up 320.86% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, BioNTech SE (BNTX) was valued at $215.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $218.30 while reaching the peak value of $220.9999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $213.40. The stock current value is $226.82.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First Authorization in European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents. NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, May 28, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for COMIRNATY® in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age. This follows the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The extended indication for the CMA for COMIRNATY® is valid in all 27 EU member states. You can read further details here

BioNTech SE had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $227.06 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $83.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) full year performance was 320.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioNTech SE shares are logging 2.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 387.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.55 and $221.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1028499 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioNTech SE (BNTX) recorded performance in the market was 164.12%, having the revenues showcasing 126.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.40B, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Analysts verdict on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the BioNTech SE a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 137.08, with a change in the price was noted +117.70. In a similar fashion, BioNTech SE posted a movement of +108.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,434,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTX is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

BioNTech SE (BNTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BioNTech SE, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 164.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.85%, alongside a boost of 320.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 126.28% during last recorded quarter.