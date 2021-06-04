Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.72M

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is priced at $18.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.25 and reached a high price of $18.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.36. The stock touched a low price of $18.18.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, Vodafone Business to Offer Managed Security Services to SME and National Corporate Businesses in Europe. Vodafone Business teams with Accenture to provide digital resiliency services to help businesses detect, respond and recover from cyberattacks. You can read further details here

Vodafone Group Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.36 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $16.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) full year performance was 7.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vodafone Group Plc shares are logging -9.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.14 and $20.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1851784 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) recorded performance in the market was 11.41%, having the revenues showcasing 4.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.40B, as it employees total of 95219 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Vodafone Group Plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.00. In a similar fashion, Vodafone Group Plc posted a movement of +5.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,598,813 in trading volumes.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vodafone Group Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.03%, alongside a boost of 7.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.56% during last recorded quarter.