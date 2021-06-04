Time to Buy Beat-Down American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It is currently valued at $33.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.325, after setting-off with the price of $33.43. Company’s stock value dipped to $32.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $33.67.

Recently in News on June 3, 2021, American Eagle Outfitters Announces 31% Dividend Increase Reflecting Strength in the Business, Financial Health and Confidence in Delivering Consistent Long-Term Growth. The Board of Directors of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today approved a 31% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share. You can read further details here

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.28 on 04/23/21, with the lowest value was $19.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) full year performance was 183.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares are logging -12.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.25 and $38.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4459576 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) recorded performance in the market was 66.42%, having the revenues showcasing 20.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.67B, as it employees total of 6500 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.71, with a change in the price was noted +11.15. In a similar fashion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted a movement of +50.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,558,349 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEO is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.59%, alongside a boost of 183.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.62% during last recorded quarter.