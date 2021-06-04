IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 5.27%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP), which is $0.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.53 after opening rate of $0.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.48 before closing at $0.49.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Officially Obtains FDA Approval for Surgical Mask Products. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that the Company has officially obtained approval for surgical mask products from local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in China Hebei province. IT Tech Packaging has also shown the result in public for the required period of time and is now eligible to produce (aseptic) single-use surgical and surgical masks. You can read further details here

IT Tech Packaging Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.4131 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) full year performance was 9.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares are logging -65.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $1.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10215379 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) recorded performance in the market was -9.56%, having the revenues showcasing -18.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.01M, as it employees total of 333 workers.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IT Tech Packaging Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6927, with a change in the price was noted -0.1367. In a similar fashion, IT Tech Packaging Inc. posted a movement of -21.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,491,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITP is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IT Tech Packaging Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.66%, alongside a boost of 9.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.85% during last recorded quarter.