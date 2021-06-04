Do NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) beta value of 1.43 signposts another twist?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is priced at $200.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $205.59 and reached a high price of $205.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $207.85. The stock touched a low price of $200.63.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, NXP Ramps Automotive Processing Innovation with Two Processors on TSMC 16nm FinFET Technology. COMPUTEX – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), a world leader in automotive processing, and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the release of NXP’s S32G2 vehicle network processors and the S32R294 radar processor into volume production on TSMC’s advanced 16 nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology. This marks the migration of NXP’s S32 family of processors to increasingly advanced process nodes as automobiles continue to evolve into powerful computing platforms. NXP’s continued innovation in the S32 family is designed to help carmakers simplify vehicle architecture and deliver the fully connected and configurable car of tomorrow. You can read further details here

NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $216.43 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $156.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) full year performance was 84.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are logging -7.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $102.36 and $216.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3891576 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recorded performance in the market was 26.25%, having the revenues showcasing 20.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.04B, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

The Analysts eye on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 190.96, with a change in the price was noted +25.72. In a similar fashion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted a movement of +14.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,621,072 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXPI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.92.

Technical rundown of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.47%.

Considering, the past performance of NXP Semiconductors N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.19%, alongside a boost of 84.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.01% during last recorded quarter.