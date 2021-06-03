R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.77M

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is priced at $22.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.25 and reached a high price of $23.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.99. The stock touched a low price of $22.00.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, R1 RCM Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 15,000,000 Shares by Selling Stockholders. R1 RCM Inc. (“R1 RCM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCM) announced that it has priced the underwritten offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders at a price to the public of $22.50 per share. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP (“TCP-ASC”), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

R1 RCM Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.28 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $22.00 for the same time period, recorded on 06/02/21.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) full year performance was 106.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R1 RCM Inc. shares are logging -29.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.38 and $31.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1783805 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) recorded performance in the market was -7.99%, having the revenues showcasing -19.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.07B, as it employees total of 19000 workers.

The Analysts eye on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R1 RCM Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.94, with a change in the price was noted -1.65. In a similar fashion, R1 RCM Inc. posted a movement of -6.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,521,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCM is recording 1.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.80.

Technical rundown of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.68%.

Considering, the past performance of R1 RCM Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.97%, alongside a boost of 106.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.25% during last recorded quarter.