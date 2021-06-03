Li Auto Inc. (LI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $36.63

At the end of the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. (LI) was valued at $24.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.622 while reaching the peak value of $25.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.60. The stock current value is $25.11.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Li Auto Inc. May 2021 Delivery Update. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 4,323 Li ONEs in May 2021, representing a 101.3% year-over-year increase. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -47.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.31 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6290577 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was -15.57%, having the revenues showcasing 6.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.35B, as it employees total of 4181 workers.

Specialists analysis on Li Auto Inc. (LI)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.10, with a change in the price was noted -9.33. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of -27.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,194,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.57%. The shares increased approximately by 21.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.90% during last recorded quarter.