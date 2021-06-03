Here is why Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.37%

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is priced at $4.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.72 and reached a high price of $4.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.54. The stock touched a low price of $4.22.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.86 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 174.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -10.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 506.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7423875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 400.86%, having the revenues showcasing 290.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.32B, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Analysts verdict on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.41. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +355.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,790,028 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 400.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 216.67%, alongside a boost of 174.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 290.18% during last recorded quarter.