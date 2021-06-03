Here is why Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.54%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) is priced at $12.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.29 and reached a high price of $12.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.25. The stock touched a low price of $11.10.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the June 29, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CRIS”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that CRIS’s definitive proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination with EVgo HoldCo, LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -50.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $24.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1686777 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) recorded performance in the market was 12.23%, having the revenues showcasing -7.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 347.50M.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.10, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +9.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,742,333 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLII is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.23%. The shares increased approximately by 8.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.75% during last recorded quarter.