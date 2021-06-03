Gear up for the change! Formula One Group (FWONK) has hit the volume of 1147071

At the end of the latest market close, Formula One Group (FWONK) was valued at $44.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.11 while reaching the peak value of $45.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.77. The stock current value is $43.85.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Liberty Media Corporation to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) will be holding its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. M.T. Stockholders of record as of the record date will be able to listen, vote and submit questions pertaining to the annual meeting by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LMC2021. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 31, 2021. Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number that is printed in the box marked by the arrow on the stockholder’s proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for the Liberty Media meeting to enter the virtual annual meeting website. If you require technical support before or during the meeting, please contact 844-986-0822 (toll free) or 303-562-9302 (international). You can read further details here

Formula One Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.49 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $38.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Formula One Group (FWONK) full year performance was 21.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Formula One Group shares are logging -9.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.83 and $48.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1147071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Formula One Group (FWONK) recorded performance in the market was 2.93%, having the revenues showcasing -3.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.93B.

Market experts do have their say about Formula One Group (FWONK)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Formula One Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.25. In a similar fashion, Formula One Group posted a movement of +5.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 924,600 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Raw Stochastic average of Formula One Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Formula One Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.95%, alongside a boost of 21.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.44% during last recorded quarter.