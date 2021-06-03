Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) market price of $76.40 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) was valued at $78.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $78.24 while reaching the peak value of $78.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $73.41. The stock current value is $76.40.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Daqo’s subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo Starts IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission and Provides Preliminary Estimates of Revenue and Net Profit for Q2 2021. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, is in the process of applying for an initial public offering (“IPO”) of the Company’s major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board. The application documents of the IPO were submitted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange to the China Securities Regulatory Commission for registration on May 28. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $130.33 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $59.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was 614.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging -41.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 619.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.62 and $130.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2010477 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 33.19%, having the revenues showcasing -19.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.89B, as it employees total of 1896 workers.

Analysts verdict on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.24, with a change in the price was noted -3.38. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of -4.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,762,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Daqo New Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.59%, alongside a boost of 614.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.16% during last recorded quarter.