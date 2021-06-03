Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) is on the roll with an average volume of 856.74K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) was valued at $10.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.434 while reaching the peak value of $11.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.40. The stock current value is $11.04.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. and AvePoint, Inc. Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and June 30, 2021 Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination. Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT, “Apex”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and AvePoint, Inc. (“AvePoint”), the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced that Apex’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-252712), relating to the previously announced merger of Apex and AvePoint, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Apex also announced that it will hold the extraordinary general meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with AvePoint. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast at the following address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/APXT2021SM. You can read further details here

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.78 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $9.86 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) full year performance was 12.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -38.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $17.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1186305 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) recorded performance in the market was -26.45%, having the revenues showcasing -8.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.25M.

Specialists analysis on Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.54, with a change in the price was noted -3.68. In a similar fashion, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of -25.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,394,645 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.89%, alongside a boost of 12.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.38% during last recorded quarter.