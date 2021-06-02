Why is Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) up 50.00% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). It is currently valued at $9.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.43, after setting-off with the price of $9.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.42.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, Donnell A. Segalas Concludes his Service as a Member of the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc.. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that director Donnell A. Segalas stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) upon the scheduled expiration of his term at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). Mr. Segalas joined the Board prior to the Company’s initial public offering in 1997. Prior to the Annual Meeting, Mr. Segalas had served as a member of the Management Development and Compensation (“MDC”) Committee, Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee and Corporate Responsibility Committee. Mr. Segalas had previously served as the Chair of the MDC Committee. You can read further details here

Annaly Capital Management Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.47 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $8.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) full year performance was 50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are logging 0.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.23 and $9.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4746785 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recorded performance in the market was 11.48%, having the revenues showcasing 11.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.10B, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Annaly Capital Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted a movement of +14.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,199,439 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLY is recording 5.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Annaly Capital Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.44%, alongside a boost of 50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.88% during last recorded quarter.