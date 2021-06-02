Why is American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) down -2.17% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) was valued at $255.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $256.64 while reaching the peak value of $258.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $254.95. The stock current value is $258.57.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, American Tower Closes First Tranche of Telxius Towers Acquisition. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it has closed the first tranche of its Telxius Towers acquisition, comprised of nearly 20,000 communications sites in Germany and Spain, for total consideration of approximately €6.2 billion (approximately $7.6 billion at current foreign currency exchange rates). The closing was funded by a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facilities and term loans. Approximately 4,000 additional rooftop communications sites in Germany are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $258.68 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $197.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) full year performance was -2.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are logging -5.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $197.50 and $272.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1691568 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) recorded performance in the market was 15.20%, having the revenues showcasing 23.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.63B, as it employees total of 5618 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 233.65, with a change in the price was noted +43.68. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted a movement of +20.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,163,654 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 7.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.46%, alongside a downfall of -2.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.83% during last recorded quarter.