Time to Buy Beat-Down NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) was valued at $2.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.41 while reaching the peak value of $2.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.41. The stock current value is $2.47.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings press release post-market close on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 7299585. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm CDT on June 4, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 7299585. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.09 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.87 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) full year performance was -56.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are logging -66.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.87 and $7.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1865214 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recorded performance in the market was 2.92%, having the revenues showcasing -1.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 323.05M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

The Analysts eye on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.40, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, NGL Energy Partners LP posted a movement of -6.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,520,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGL is recording 3.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.97.

Technical rundown of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.84%.

Considering, the past performance of NGL Energy Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.47%, alongside a downfall of -56.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.20% during last recorded quarter.