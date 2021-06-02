Recent Change of 2.59% in the Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is priced at $194.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $191.50 and reached a high price of $195.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $189.73. The stock touched a low price of $190.09.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Advance Auto Parts to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on June 2, 2021. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The webcast will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com). You can read further details here

Advance Auto Parts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $210.18 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $143.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) full year performance was 39.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares are logging -7.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $130.33 and $210.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1877083 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) recorded performance in the market was 23.58%, having the revenues showcasing 18.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.66B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Advance Auto Parts Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 179.47, with a change in the price was noted +28.40. In a similar fashion, Advance Auto Parts Inc. posted a movement of +17.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 963,468 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Raw Stochastic average of Advance Auto Parts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advance Auto Parts Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.83%, alongside a boost of 39.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.08% during last recorded quarter.