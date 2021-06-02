Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.63M in the recent 3 months

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is priced at $1.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.935 and reached a high price of $0.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.96. The stock touched a low price of $0.90.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Neovasc Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares for the 30 consecutive business days from April 12, 2021 to May 21, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement. You can read further details here

Neovasc Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) full year performance was -68.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neovasc Inc. shares are logging -68.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $3.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4602768 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) recorded performance in the market was 0.88%, having the revenues showcasing -32.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.30M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neovasc Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1770, with a change in the price was noted +0.0401. In a similar fashion, Neovasc Inc. posted a movement of +3.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,141,158 in trading volumes.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Neovasc Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Neovasc Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.38%, alongside a downfall of -68.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.87% during last recorded quarter.