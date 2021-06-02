Gear up for the change! Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has hit the volume of 1753106

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), which is $0.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.93 after opening rate of $0.929 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8801 before closing at $0.92.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, Borqs Technologies Completes $23 Million Private Placement to Support Growth. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported today that the Company has completed sales of $15.3 million in convertible notes to institutional and individual investors as of May 5, 2021, which in addition to $7.7 million sold to the same investors in February and April, totaled $23 million. The notes have a two-year term and an annual interest rate of 8%. The conversion price was reset to $0.972 per share, which was 90% of the closing price on the day effectiveness of registration was declared. The Company also issued 11,695,906 five-year warrants with an exercise price of $2.222 per share and 2,521,008 five-year warrants with an exercise price of $1.540 per share. The shares underlying the notes and warrants were registered for resale in the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1. Proceeds will be used for the procurement of orders the Company expects to receive from its existing customers and new customers this year and also for development of the next generation 5G products. The Company is experiencing a recovery of business activities in 2021 from the COVID-19 effected levels of 2020, and is engaging new customers. The proceeds will also be used to invest into the Borqs “Huzhou 5G Project” for a R&D center and manufacturing facilities to be completed within the second calendar quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.8100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -38.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -73.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1753106 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -8.81%, having the revenues showcasing -44.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.74M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3718, with a change in the price was noted -0.0999. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -9.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,528,865 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Borqs Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.74%, alongside a downfall of -38.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.10% during last recorded quarter.