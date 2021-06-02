EHang Holdings Limited (EH) market price of $28.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (EH), which is $28.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.85 after opening rate of $27.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.50 before closing at $27.01.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, EHang Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Relating to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F. EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), an autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq on May 20, 2021 stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Form 20-F”), EHang is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of EHang’s American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. You can read further details here

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $129.80 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $19.75 for the same time period, recorded on 05/17/21.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was 140.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging -78.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 276.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $129.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2853103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 35.20%, having the revenues showcasing -37.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.50B, as it employees total of 240 workers.

The Analysts eye on EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.16, with a change in the price was noted +4.82. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +20.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,150,492 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.82%.

Considering, the past performance of EHang Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.16%, alongside a boost of 140.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.55% during last recorded quarter.