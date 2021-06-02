Do T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) beta value of 0.25 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), which is $1.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.425 after opening rate of $1.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.25 before closing at $1.27.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, T2 Biosystems Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today reminded stockholders to vote at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 25, 2021. The T2 Biosystems Board of Directors unanimously supports each stockholder proposal on the proxy and encourages all stockholders to vote for these proposals. You can read further details here

T2 Biosystems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7900 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) full year performance was 39.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are logging -66.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4797270 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recorded performance in the market was 2.42%, having the revenues showcasing -42.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 170.03M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T2 Biosystems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7939, with a change in the price was noted -0.1767. In a similar fashion, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted a movement of -12.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,789,737 in trading volumes.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of T2 Biosystems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.39%, alongside a boost of 39.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.79% during last recorded quarter.