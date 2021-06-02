Do Express Inc. (EXPR) beta value of 1.81 signposts another twist?

Express Inc. (EXPR) is priced at $5.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.42 and reached a high price of $4.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.77. The stock touched a low price of $4.33.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter 2021 Results. Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Perry Pericleous, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

Express Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.97 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Express Inc. (EXPR) full year performance was 156.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Express Inc. shares are logging -62.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 821.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $13.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14459271 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Express Inc. (EXPR) recorded performance in the market was 424.18%, having the revenues showcasing 80.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 354.36M, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Express Inc. (EXPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Express Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.42, with a change in the price was noted +4.18. In a similar fashion, Express Inc. posted a movement of +409.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,286,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXPR is recording 19.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.79.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Express Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 424.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 200.00%, alongside a boost of 156.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.00% during last recorded quarter.