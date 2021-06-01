Why is LAIX Inc. (LAIX) down -38.25% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of LAIX Inc. (LAIX). It is currently valued at $1.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.96, after setting-off with the price of $1.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.99.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, LAIX Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. LAIX Inc. (“LAIX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

LAIX Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.65 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) full year performance was -38.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LAIX Inc. shares are logging -84.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $11.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2852551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LAIX Inc. (LAIX) recorded performance in the market was 18.42%, having the revenues showcasing -33.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.11M, as it employees total of 1684 workers.

Analysts verdict on LAIX Inc. (LAIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LAIX Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, LAIX Inc. posted a movement of +21.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,606,625 in trading volumes.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LAIX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LAIX Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.26%, alongside a downfall of -38.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.58% during last recorded quarter.