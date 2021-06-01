Time to Buy Beat-Down Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) was valued at $83.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $83.96 while reaching the peak value of $84.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.715. The stock current value is $83.78.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Virtual Conference. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.56 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $74.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was 15.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -3.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.29 and $86.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3971666 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was -2.02%, having the revenues showcasing 10.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.80B, as it employees total of 34200 workers.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of -0.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,709,002 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CL is recording 29.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 28.89.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Colgate-Palmolive Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.14%, alongside a boost of 15.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.82% during last recorded quarter.