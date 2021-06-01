TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.92

At the end of the latest market close, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) was valued at $1.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.22 while reaching the peak value of $1.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.21.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, TherapeuticsMD Announces Submission of Low Dose BIJUVA® 0.5 mg/100 mg Supplemental New Drug Application to FDA. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced today that the Company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) for BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone) capsules, 0.5 mg/100 mg, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.75 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was 7.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -56.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3778114 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -16.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 491.50M, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Specialists analysis on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.42, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -8.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,454,578 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.70%, alongside a boost of 7.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.26% during last recorded quarter.