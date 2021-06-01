The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.54M in the recent 3 months

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is priced at $318.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $320.37 and reached a high price of $321.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $318.77. The stock touched a low price of $318.85.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend of $1.65 and Announces $20 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization. The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 3, 2021. This is the 137th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $345.69 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $246.59 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 28.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -7.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $234.31 and $345.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3188646 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 20.06%, having the revenues showcasing 21.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 338.93B, as it employees total of 504800 workers.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 294.89, with a change in the price was noted +52.86. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +19.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,450,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HD is recording 20.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.85.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.41%, alongside a boost of 28.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.90% during last recorded quarter.