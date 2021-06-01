New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.04

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is priced at $11.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.01 and reached a high price of $12.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.02. The stock touched a low price of $11.86.

Recently in News on May 31, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm – NYCB. Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) (“NYCB”) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.23 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $10.28 for the same time period, recorded on 02/05/21.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) full year performance was 19.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -9.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.72 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4001574 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) recorded performance in the market was 13.46%, having the revenues showcasing -1.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.59B, as it employees total of 2948 workers.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the New York Community Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.79, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +12.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,203,029 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NYCB is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of New York Community Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.04%, alongside a boost of 19.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.64% during last recorded quarter.