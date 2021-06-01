Here is why TELUS Corporation (TU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.20%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TELUS Corporation (TU), which is $22.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.64 after opening rate of $22.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.45 before closing at $22.44.

Recently in News on May 31, 2021, TELUS Tech for Good program expands across Canada to help connect and empower Canadians with disabilities. In support of National AccessAbility Week, TELUS is announcing the national expansion of their Tech for Good program in partnership with March of Dimes Canada. First launched in Alberta and British Columbia in 2018, this national expansion will support more Canadians with disabilities who require professional assistance to independently use or control their mobile device. The program offers customized recommendations, training, and support on mobile devices and, based on individual need, the assistive technology required for persons with disabilities to use their mobile device. Tech for Good enables equitable access to mobile devices, empowering people with disabilities to live, work, and play in our digital world. You can read further details here

TELUS Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.65 on 05/27/21, with the lowest value was $19.74 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

TELUS Corporation (TU) full year performance was 29.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TELUS Corporation shares are logging -0.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.22 and $22.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2813930 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TELUS Corporation (TU) recorded performance in the market was 13.94%, having the revenues showcasing 9.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.66B, as it employees total of 78100 workers.

Specialists analysis on TELUS Corporation (TU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TELUS Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.94, with a change in the price was noted +2.25. In a similar fashion, TELUS Corporation posted a movement of +11.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,440,423 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TU is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: TELUS Corporation (TU)

Raw Stochastic average of TELUS Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.44%, alongside a boost of 29.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.89% during last recorded quarter.