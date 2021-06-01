Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 15.48M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), which is $1.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.18 after opening rate of $1.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.12 before closing at $1.14.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Cocrystal Pharma Announces the Passing of Chairman, CEO and Co-founder Dr. Gary Wilcox. With great sadness, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and co-founder, suddenly passed away Wednesday, May 26 at the age of 74. The Board of Directors and staff of Cocrystal extend their deepest condolences to the Wilcox family and express their gratitude for Gary’s contributions to Cocrystal and to human health. You can read further details here

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.46 on 05/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.06 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) full year performance was 17.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are logging -67.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $3.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2747432 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) recorded performance in the market was -16.91%, having the revenues showcasing -28.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.10M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -20.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,207,576 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COCP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.92%, alongside a boost of 17.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.48% during last recorded quarter.